Trump does impersonation of transgender weightlifter at Alabama graduation speech

Donald Trump appeared to mock transgender athletes during a University of Alabama graduation speech, referring to them as ‘a transitions person’ before breaking into a physical comedy routine.

After a short imitation of a female weightlifter trying and failing to lift a weight, Trump told the crowd: “Then a guy comes along, or a gal or whatever - and he was a failed weightlifter as a man - and breaks a record like by 119 pounds. That's not right.”

The president’s performance was uproariously supported by the crowd in the trenchantly Republican state.

Trump also once again revealed wife Melania’s distaste for his ‘unpresidential’ impersonations.