Zendaya is set to make an on-screen appearance alongside her boyfriend Tom Holland in an upcoming film – and no, it’s not the fourth Spider-Man movie.

The Emmy-winning actor, 28, has signed onto director Christopher Nolan’s forthcoming project with Universal, along with newly announced Anne Hathaway.

The actors join previously revealed cast members Matt Damon and Holland, according to Deadline.

The unnamed movie marks Zendaya and Holland’s first joint appearance in a non-Spider-Man film. The couple, who confirmed their relationship in 2021, are gearing up to film the fourth installment of the superhero franchise in summer 2025.

The British actor, also 28, and the Euphoria star first met on the set of 2016’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. They subsequently sparked romance rumors in 2017, but didn’t confirm their romance until July 2021, when Page Six published photos of them kissing in a car.

The pair have gone on to star opposite each other in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Zendaya and Tom Holland confirmed their relationship in July 2021 ( Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Holland recently confirmed he had agreed to star in Nolan’s next film without any knowledge of what it was about. The Crowded Room actor described receiving the offer from Nolan as “the phone call of a lifetime,” and said it felt akin to getting offered the role of Peter Parker a decade ago.

“All I can say is that I’m incredibly excited,” he told Good Morning America in October. “And obviously honored, but that’s all I can say because, to be honest, that’s all I know.”

Earlier this year, Nolan’s wife and longtime collaborator Emma Thomas teased details about the filmmaker’s follow-up to his 2023 epic, Oppenheimer – which received seven Oscar wins, including Best Picture.

“I would say it’s very exciting. This is the moment where the possibilities are sort of limitless, we haven’t started thinking practicalities, or anything,” the producer revealed in a May interview with Empire magazine. “Oppenheimer was so absurdly successful and we feel like we have an opportunity.”

While the unnamed project marks the first time Zendaya and Holland will appear in a Nolan film, it’s the third Nolan movie for Hathaway, who previously appeared in The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar. Damon also appeared in Interstellar, as well as portrayed Lt General Leslie Groves in Oppenheimer.

Zendaya has kept herself busy throughout this year, beginning with the release of Dune: Part Two in March. She followed up Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi adaptation with Luca Guadagnino’s tennis drama Challengers, released in April.

The Disney Channel alum was most recently spotted in Boston, Massachusetts, where she’s filming the A24 film The Drama alongside Robert Pattinson.