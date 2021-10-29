Tom Holland has revealed that he currently doesn’t have a contract for any more Spider-Man films after the forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In an interview with Empire, Holland admitted that the final day of shooting the Marvel film was “a bittersweet day”.

Holland, who joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2015 with a six-film deal playing Spider-Man, explained his emotions: “It’s the first time since I got cast as Spider-Man that I don’t have a contract.”

“It’s just really difficult for me to talk about, because there are so many things I’d love to talk about that would help me embellish what I’m trying to explain,” the actor continued, before adding, “But I can’t because it would just ruin the film.”

Holland made his first appearance as the teenage superhero in Captain America: The Civil War, which released in 2016.

No Way Home is slated for release this December and, at the time of the interview, Holland remained uncertain whether it would be his final run as the web-slinging Spider-Man.

Directed by Jon Watts, the forthcoming threequel will pick up right after Spider-Man’s identity is revealed to the world in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Both Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are set to reprise their roles in the franchise, as Peter Parker’s love interest and best friend, respectively. It has also been confirmed that Benedict Cumberbatch will return to No Way Home as “Sorceror Supreme” Doctor Strange.

Holland’s Spider-Man is also expected to face off with some of the superhero’s non-MCU villains like the Green Goblin (played by Williem Dafoe) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina).

Zendaya, who is rumoured to be dating Holland, has in the past praised the actor’s commitment to the role.

In an interview with InStyle, the Euphoria actor said Holland really loves being Spider-Man, and has handled the responsibility that comes with the role of a superhero very well.

Zendaya explained: “It’s a lot of pressure – you take on the role wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man.”