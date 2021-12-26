Tom Holland likes post claiming ‘short men have more sex’ after discussing height difference with Zendaya
Actor is dating his Marvel co-star Zendaya who is two inches taller than Holland
Tom Holland has liked an Instagram post claiming that “short men have more sex”.
The Spider-Man actor, who is 173cm tall, is currently dating his Marvel co-star Zendaya, who is 179cm tall.
Earlier this week, as per The Sun, Holland liked a photo on Instagram apparently alluding to the height difference.
The post, shared by LADBible, was captioned: “According to The Journal of Sexual Medicine, shorter men are more sexually active than taller men – who would have thought ay?
“A study of 531 heterosexual men found coital frequency was higher among men with a height of less than 175cm – which is just under 5’9.”
The caption was accompanied by a photograph of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito from their 1998 film Twins.
The couple recently spoke about their two-inch height difference during an appearance at a SiriusXM Town Hall event promoting the recently released Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Holland said the idea that a height disparity might cause problems within their relationship was “a stupid assumption”.
Speaking about the casting of Zendaya as his love interest in the comic-book adaptation, the 25-year-old said: “Every girl we tested for both roles was taller than me.
“There was no one that tested that was shorter than I was. To be fair, I am quite short.”
Earlier this month, Zendaya shared a heartfelt tribute to Holland with an Instagram post commemorating the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
