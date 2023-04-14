Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vincent D’Onofrio is apparently in favour of crossing over from the MCU to the DCU.

The actor, 63, is known for his role as Kingpin aka Wilson Fisk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He has portrayed the role in films and TV shows including Daredevil, Hawkeye, Echo, and Daredevil: Born Again.

D’Onofrio appears, however, to be keen to make his DC Comics debut.

On Thursday (13 April), the actor retweeted an article from CBR.com, in which the writer makes an argument for D’Onofrio taking on the role of Swamp Thing.

The article D’Onofrio shared is titled: “The DCU’s perfect swamp thing actor is already the MCU’s best villain.”

“Love this,” the actor captioned the post.

Fans seem to agree with D’Onofrio, with many commenting on their excitement over the potential casting.

“We are ready for it,” wrote one person. Another added: “That would be amazing, really hope you get the role as you would be perfect.”

Someone else wrote: “You could do great things with that role! I would love to see your take on such a nuanced and reflective character.”

Notably among the thousands of people to like D’Onofrio’s post is DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn.

Kingpin in Daredevil (Netflix)

While Gunn did not comment on the post or retweet it, he did like D’Onofrio’s post giving people hope that the fan casting could possibly come to fruition in the future.

“JAMES LIKED THIS TOO OH S***,” wrote one person.

In 2021, many fans were disappointed not to see D’Onofrio reprise his role as Kingpin in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Responding to rumours that his character may appear in the Marvel film, the actor wrote on Twitter: “I can’t wait to see it. I’m not in it but I hear it’s a very cool film.”

He had previously expressed excitement at the prospect of appearing in the film.