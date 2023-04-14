Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

James Gunn likes Vincent D’Onofrio’s post about crossing over from the MCU to the DCU as Swamp Thing

Fans tagged Gunn in D’Onofrio’s post hoping that the DC Studio head would see the fan casting

Annabel Nugent
Friday 14 April 2023 17:30
Comments
The Marvels trailer

Vincent D’Onofrio is apparently in favour of crossing over from the MCU to the DCU.

The actor, 63, is known for his role as Kingpin aka Wilson Fisk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He has portrayed the role in films and TV shows including Daredevil, Hawkeye, Echo, and Daredevil: Born Again.

D’Onofrio appears, however, to be keen to make his DC Comics debut.

On Thursday (13 April), the actor retweeted an article from CBR.com, in which the writer makes an argument for D’Onofrio taking on the role of Swamp Thing.

Recommended

The article D’Onofrio shared is titled: “The DCU’s perfect swamp thing actor is already the MCU’s best villain.”

“Love this,” the actor captioned the post.

Fans seem to agree with D’Onofrio, with many commenting on their excitement over the potential casting.

“We are ready for it,” wrote one person. Another added: “That would be amazing, really hope you get the role as you would be perfect.”

Someone else wrote: “You could do great things with that role! I would love to see your take on such a nuanced and reflective character.”

Notably among the thousands of people to like D’Onofrio’s post is DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn.

Kingpin in Daredevil

(Netflix)

While Gunn did not comment on the post or retweet it, he did like D’Onofrio’s post giving people hope that the fan casting could possibly come to fruition in the future.

“JAMES LIKED THIS TOO OH S***,” wrote one person.

In 2021, many fans were disappointed not to see D’Onofrio reprise his role as Kingpin in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Recommended

Responding to rumours that his character may appear in the Marvel film, the actor wrote on Twitter: “I can’t wait to see it. I’m not in it but I hear it’s a very cool film.”

He had previously expressed excitement at the prospect of appearing in the film.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in