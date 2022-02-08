The 2022 Academy Awards ceremony is fast approaching – with the nominations set to be announced tomorrow (8 February).

After a year that has seen new releases from filmmakers including Steven Spielberg, Jane Campion and Paul Thomas Anderson, this year’s Oscar race is proving unusually difficult to call.

Here’s what you need to know about the Oscars 2022 nominations process...

When are the nominations announced?

The nominations will be announced on Tuesday, 8 February at the very specific time of 1.18pm in the UK.

The ceremony itself will take place on Sunday 27 March, starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT/1am GMT (on Monday 28) .

How to watch the nominations

This year’s announcement will be streamed on the Academy’s YouTube page, which you can find here.

Who is likely to be nominated?

Among the films expected to be in contention for Best Picture are Kenneth Branagh’s period drama <em>Belfast</em>, Spielberg’s <em>West Side Story </em>remake, and Jane Campion’s taut drama The Power of the Dog, which received eight Bafta nods last week.

Licorice Pizza, The Tragedy of Macbeth, King Richard, Dune, Don’t Look Up! and <em>Being the Ricardos</em> are also among the films that could receive Best Picture nominations.

Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler in ‘West Side Story’ (20th Century Studios/Moviestore/Shutterstock)

Likely nominees in the Best Actor race include Denzel Washington (who took on the titular thane in Joel Coen’s Macbeth), Andrew Garfield (for Netflix’s musical drama Tick, tick... Boom!), Benedict Cumberbatch (for The Power of the Dog) and the bookies’ current favourite Will Smith (who played Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard).

Kristen Stewart was expected by many to be the frontrunner for Best Actress following her role in the Princess Diana biopic Spencer, but a recent snub by the Golden Globes has caused some to doubt her prospects.

Nicole Kidman is the current favourite, having played Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, while Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) and Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) are also expected to be nominated.

Jessica Chastain in ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ (Searchlight Pictures)

The Best Supporting Actress category could see nominations for West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno, as well as Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) and Caitríona Balfe (Belfast).

Kodi Smit-McPhee is the current favourite in the Best Supporting Actor category, following his role in Power of the Dog. Ciarán Hinds (Belfast) and Jared Leto (House of Gucci) are also among the possible nominees.