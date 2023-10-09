Will Ferrell DJs son’s frat party during USC family weekend

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Will Ferrell was seen DJing his eldest son’s fraternity tailgate party during the University of Southern California’s family weekend.

On Saturday (7 October), the Elf star, 56, returned to his alma mater – where his 19-year-old son Magnus is currently a student – and was spotted at the DJ booth during a Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity party, ahead of the football game against the University of Arizona Wildcats.

In a TikTok video of the moment, Ferrell can seen bobbing to the beat from behind the decks. He is wearing black headphones, a backward hat, sunglasses and a black zipped-up USC jacket.

Since graduating from the Los Angeles-based private university in 1990, Ferrell has been an active alum. In 2017 he delivered the commencement speech to the graduating class and the next year, he and his wife, Viveca Paulin, contributed to funding the school’s first-ever full scholarship for the women’s soccer team.

According to Magnus’s professional LinkedIn page, he is in his second year pursuing music as an artist and songwriter. He is due to graduate in 2026.

Ferrell and Paulin have been married since 2000 and also share Mattias, 16, and Axel, 13.

The Step Brothers star previously opened up about being a father to three boys, telling People in 2017: “There is usually a high volume in the house. Whether they’re having a great time or whether they’re losing their minds, they are always yelling.”

Most recently, Ferrell featured alongside Awkwafina and Sandra Oh in the comedy Quiz Lady about two estranged sisters who reunite after their mother disappears from her nursing home. In an effort to cover their mother’s gambling debts, the two women must work together.

Quiz Lady releases on 3 November on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.

Ferrell also voiced dog Reggie in the adventure comedy Stray Dogs, released in August. Read The Independent’s two-star review of the film here.

Earlier this summer, the comedian starred in Greta Gerwig’s box-office smash Barbie as the CEO of Mattel. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling led the critically acclaimed comedy fantasy based on the popular dolls.