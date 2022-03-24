Will Smith and Kristen Stewart may soon be addressed as Lord and Lady of Glencoe.

The pair, alongside all of their fellow Oscar nominees, will receive a goodie bag containing a plot of land in the Scottish Highlands and its accompanying title.

The plots are supplied by Highland Titles, which offers buyers anything from one to 100 square feet of land, and promises to support nature reserves in the region with the funds raised.

It is not clear how much land is included in the goodie bag, but prices range from £50 for one square foot to £150 for 100 square feet.

For the 20th year running, the Academy Awards gift bags will be supplied by Los Angeles marketing company Distinctive Assets.

This year, the bags have a reported value of $100,000 (£76,000) and also include an all-inclusive stay at Turin Castle in Scotland, complete with butler service among myriad other treasures.

Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets, said: “We are humbled to be commemorating two decades of curating a specialty gift bag that has become a global pop culture phenomenon.

The Scottish Highlands near Glencoe (AFP/Getty)

“We are not only celebrating these incredible nominees but also a return to normalcy in a post-pandemic world.

“This year’s nominee package is particularly meaningful as we pay tribute to a milestone anniversary and also celebrate the resilience of all involved after the challenges of the past two years.”

Other nominees who will take home the goodie bags, and will therefore become Lairds and Ladies, include: Judi Dench, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

The 94th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on 27 March 2022.