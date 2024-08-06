Zac Efron’s swimming pool injury detailed after actor reassures fans he’s OK

Support truly

Details have emerged about Zac Efron’s injury after he was treated in hospital following an incident in a swimming pool in Ibiza.

It has now been reported that the High School Musical star, 36, hurt himself when he dived deep into a pool at a villa early on Saturday (3 August), striking his chest on the bottom of the pool and ingesting water into his lungs.

Insiders told TMZ that he had taken a “large amount of water into his lungs”, and had “shown signs of distress” in the wake of the incident.

They also claimed that the actor had been “momentarily dazed” and was taken to hospital as “a precautionary measure”.

Doctors reportedly X-rayed Efron’s chest to make sure his lungs were clear of water.

After leaving hospital, Efron shared a photo of himself on his Instagram stories and said: “Happy and healthy. Thanks for the well wishes.”

Zac Efron 'happy and healthy'

The Iron Claw star has been spotted several times in Europe this summer.

Last month, he attended the “Prelude To The Olympics” event at the Foundation Louis Vuitton in Paris, France.

And during his holiday in Spain, he shared the stage with Martin Garrix at his concert in Ibiza on 1 August. Efron has also been spotted in St Tropez and Mykonos.

Efron’s physical health has made headlines before, with the star revealing in 2022 that the changes to the shape of his jaw – which went viral on social media at the time – were actually the result of an injury. In an interview with Men’s Health, he explained that he had shattered his jaw when he slipped while running through his house in socks.

The fall, which resulted in him smashing his chin against the granite corner of a fountain, knocked him out. He told the outlet that when he woke up, his “chin bone was hanging off his face”.

Efron shot to worldwide fame in 2006 after playing teen Troy Bolton in the High School Musical movie trilogy.

His other notable roles include 17 Again, The Greatest Showman and his part as killer Ted Bundy in Netflix’s crime drama Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.