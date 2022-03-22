Zach Braff praises Florence Pugh’s performance in new movie as ‘miraculous’

Zach Braff has called his girlfriend Florence Pugh’s performance in his new film “miraculous”.

A Good Person, which is directed by Braff and stars Pugh, is their second collaboration together since they began dating in 2018.

In an interview with Collider, Braff gushed over his partner’s performance in the film: “Florence Pugh’s performance in the movie, I know I’m biased, but it’s the most miraculous thing you will ever see.”

The former Scrubs star added: “I know that anything Florence does is incredible. People say she’s maybe the best actress of her generation. I think she’s one of the best actresses working. This performance she gives is unbelievable.”

Braff also praised the work of Morgan Freeman on the film: “I’m not overselling it. It’s a dramedy. It’s her going toe-to-toe with Morgan Freeman. You haven’t seen Morgan like this in years.”

Braff and Pugh’s relationship has come under public criticism due to the 21-year age gap between them. Pugh, who was Oscar nominated for her role in Little Women, has repeatedly defended the relationship.

In a past podcast appearance, the Outlaw King star said: “I’m old enough to be an adult and pay taxes, but I’m not old enough to know who I should and should not have sex with?”

She has also called criticism of their relationship “bullying” and said “people have no right to educate me on my private life”.

(Walt Disney Studios)

A Good Person is set to be released either at the end of 2022 or beginning of 2023.