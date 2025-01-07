Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zoe Saldaña has shared that her Avatar director, James Cameron, sent her a sweet note to celebrate her first Golden Globe win.

The 46-year-old actor, who starred in both of Cameron’s sci-fi epics, Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), was awarded the trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture for her role in Netflix’s divisive crime musical Emilia Pérez.

Saldaña triumphed over her co-star Selena Gomez in the category, as well as Ariana Grande (Wicked), Felicity Jones (The Brutalist), Margaret Qualley (The Substance) and Isabella Rossellini (Conclave).

Following her victory at the January 5 ceremony, the Guardians of the Galaxy star spoke to reporters in the press room, revealing that while she was seated out in the audience, she received a text from Cameron, 70.

“I was sitting in the audience and I received a message from James Cameron, who’s somewhere in New Zealand right now, cutting Avatar: Fire and Ash. And he, after all these years, believes in me,” Saldaña said.

Elsewhere backstage, she was asked by reporters how it felt to finally be recognized for her successes.

“I feel an absolute joy. Joy because there’s a sense of presence. I’ve been in this industry for 25 years. From the moment I transitioned from being a dancer to an actor, I was in my late teens, early twenties, not knowing what was ahead of me,” Saldaña said.

“And what I have witnessed is I’ve always been employed. I’ve always had good human beings and amazing undeniable talent, undeniably talented filmmakers believe in me and bet on me, trust me. So this recognition is paramount for my continuation as an artist,” she continued.

“And there are no books. I’m happy. I’m just — I’m 46. There was a moment a couple of years ago where I was sort of thinking about plan Bs,” she added. “Like do I go into a homestead and start planting a garden and baking goods? But the truth is I’m an artist through and through and I need to create every day.”

That evening, Emilia Pérez went on to sweep in some of the top film categories, including Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language and Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Helmed by French director Jacques Audiard, the drama follows a Mexican lawyer (Saldaña) who is hired to help a notorious cartel boss (Karla Sofía Gascón) retire and transition into living as a woman.

Saldaña’s co-star Sofía Gascón went on to make history as the first trans woman to win the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.