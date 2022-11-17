Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zoe Saldaña won’t be bereaved to lose one aspect of her Marvel character Gamora, if the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise ends in its third instalment out 2023.

Saldaña has played the all-green, adopted daughter of Thanos in Gunn’s fantasy trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista.

It’s unclear whether she’ll reprise her role again after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is released next year, however, in a new interview with Variety, Saldaña said she won’t miss the make-up chair.

“I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again,” she said.

“I miss Gamora but I don’t miss 3.30 am calls and five-hour makeup sessions and trips to the dermatologist afterwards.”

That said, Saldaña explained that the connection fans have with her character makes the hours in makeup worth it.

Zoe Saldaña in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ (©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection)

“Every time that you know that eight-year-old or that dad and mum or those generational fans that remind me that what I did was special to them, it makes me not be cynical about Marvel. It makes me understand that younger audiences should stop being overlooked,” she said.

“They have feelings too and if something impacts them, just because we consider it stupid or immature or cheeky, doesn’t mean it’s not special.”

The Guardians cast will next appear in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ 25 November.

James Gunn previously teased that the forthcoming holiday special will introduce one of the “greatest MCU characters of all time”.