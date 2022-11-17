Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jerry Seinfeld reacts to Dave Chappelle’s controversial SNL monologue about antisemitism

‘I did think the comedy was well-executed,’ Seinfeld said of the monologue

Tom Murray
Thursday 17 November 2022 19:14
Dave Chappelle criticised for AIDs joke

Jerry Seinfeld didn’t have much to say about Dave Chappelle’s controversial SNL monologue, which focused on the Jewish community and Kanye West’s recent antisemitism controversy.

During the 12 November broadcast, Chappelle was accused of antisemitism himself, as he said that there are “a lot of Jews” in Hollywood and implied that “they” could take his platform away.

Seinfeld, who is himself Jewish, was asked what he thought about the monologue during a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I did think the comedy was well-executed,” Seinfeld said. “But I think the subject matter calls for a conversation that I don’t think I’d want to have in this venue.”

Probed further as to whether the monologue made him “uncomfortable”, Seinfeld replied: “It provokes a conversation which hopefully is productive.”

Recommended

The eponymous Seinfeld star added that he does not have a “close relationship” with Chappelle, as the interviewer suggested, saying: “We’re friends and it’s not a close relationship.”

In the comedy monologue address, Chappelle argued that West broke “the rules of perception” by suggesting there was a Jewish conspiracy at the centre of the media industry.

Chappelle on ‘Saturday Night Live’

(NBC)

He explained: “You know, the rules of perception. If they’re Black, it’s a gang. If they’re Italian, it’s a mob. If they’re Jewish, it’s a coincidence and you should never speak about it.”

Hacks star Hannah Einbinder was among those to criticise Chappelle for the monologue, which she argued compounded antisemitic sentiments.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

The actor claimed that Chappelle had “used a genius technique: two truths and a lie” and was able to get away with sharing antisemitic conspiracy rhetoric by slipping it between “solid jokes” that she too “laughed at”.

“No one who laughs at the solid jokes would be willing to admit that there was antisemitism in that monologue, because that admission would then qualify them as complicit,” Einbinder said.

Chappelle’s monologue was also condemned by the national director of the Anti-Defamation League.

“We shouldn’t expect @DaveChappelle to serve as society’s moral compass, but disturbing to see @nbcsnl not just normalise but popularise #antisemitism,” Jonathan Greenblatt wrote on Twitter.

“Why are Jewish sensitivities denied or diminished at almost every turn? Why does our trauma trigger applause?”

Chappelle has become a polarising figure in recent years due to jokes that critics have described as transphobic, which he failed to address in his monologue.

Recommended

The backlash to Chappelle’s remarks about trans people has previously led to venues cancelling scheduled stand-up performances. Earlier this year, plans to name a high school theatre in Chappelle’s honour were abandoned at the comedian’s request following an outcry among students.

Chappelle has nonetheless continued to tour extensively, and his special The Closer was recently nominated for an Emmy.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in