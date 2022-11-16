Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hacks star and comedian Hannah Einbinder has voiced her criticism of Dave Chappelle over his controversial Saturday Night Live monologue.

Chappelle kicked off the 12 November broadcast, with a rambling, 15-minute monologue focusing mainly on Kanye West and his recent controversy over antisemitic remarks.

During the comedic address, Chappelle toed the line of antisemitism himself, saying there are “a lot of Jews” in Hollywood and implied that “they” could take his platform away.

Saying that West broke “the rules of perception”, Chappelle explained: “You know, the rules of perception. If they’re Black, it’s a gang. If they’re Italian, it’s a mob. If they’re Jewish, it’s a coincidence and you should never speak about it.”

On Instagram Tuesday (15 November), Einbinder suggested that Chappelle had “masterfully” woven antisemitism into his monologue. The Independent has contacted Chappelle’s representative for comment.

“Yeah, the Chappelle monologue was littered with antisemitism,” the 27-year-old wrote in a statement shared to her Story.

“He did it masterfully. He used a genius technique: two truths and a lie.” Einbinder alleged that Chappelle was able to get away with sharing antisemitic conspiracy rhetoric by slipping it between “solid jokes”, one she says she too “laughed at”.

(Instagram)

“No one who laughs at the solid jokes would be willing to admit that there was antisemitism in that monologue, because that admission would then qualify them as complicit,” she said.

Einbinder continued that Chappelle and other “male comedians” who believe that “bigotry is just freedom of speech” are seen as “tellers of hard truths”.

“I invited you to reframe this narrative,” she concluded. “These men who pick on marginalised groups are establishment bullies reinforcing the status quo... it is the people who speak out *against* them who are the truth tellers.”

Chappelle’s monologue was previously condemned by the national director of the Anti-Defamation League.

Hannah Einbinder and Dave Chappelle (Getty Images/NBC)

“We shouldn’t expect @DaveChappelle to serve as society’s moral compass, but disturbing to see @nbcsnl not just normalize but popularize #antisemitism,” Jonathan Greenblatt wrote on Twitter. “Why are Jewish sensitivities denied or diminished at almost every turn? Why does our trauma trigger applause?”

Chappelle has become a polarising figure in recent years due to jokes that critics have described as transphobic, which he failed to address in his monologue.

The backlash to Chappelle’s remarks about trans people has previously led to venues cancelling scheduled stand-up performances. Earlier this year, plans to name a high school theatre in Chappelle’s honour were abandoned at the comedian’s request following an outcry among students.

Chappelle has nonetheless continued to tour extensively, and his special The Closer was recently nominated for an Emmy.