Saturday Night Live will welcome Jack Harlow as its next host.

The “First Class” rapper is set to take over emcee duties for the comedy sketch show on 29 October. He will also be the evening’s musical guest.

Harlow’s SNL debut follows last week’s rerun of Miles Teller’s episode, who was joined by Kendrick Lamar as the evening’s musical guest.

The comedy sketch show made its season 48 premiere on 1 October on NBC, with Teller as the first host.

In its second week, SNL saw Irish actor Brendan Gleeson took the reigns with Willow Smith as the evening’s musical guest.

Week three was hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, who also performed on the show.

SNL’s new season follows a recent cast shakeup, with the exit of Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kate McKinnon at the end of its season 47 finale and the departure of Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari in September.

On 19 September, Chris Redd also announced his farewell.

Emmys host Kenan Thompson will be returning for the upcoming season alongside stars Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, James Austin, Punkie Johnson, Bowen Yang, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, and Cecily Strong.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday on NBC at 11:30pm and is available to stream on Peacock.