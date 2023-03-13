Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zoë Saldana dropped some exciting Avatar news at the Oscars.

The actor, who plays Neytiri in the blockbuster franchise, was attending the ceremony on behalf of the sequel, The Way of Water, which has been nominated for Best Picture.

Saldana was interviewed on the red carpet, where she decided to give an update on the forthcoming fourth instalment.

While number three has been completed, having been filmed back-to-back with the second instalment, director james Cameron was waiting to see how The Way of Water fared at the box office before continuing production on the fourth.

Fortunately for everyone involved, The Way of Water became a huge hit, and is currently the third highest-grossing film of all time behind Avengers: Endgame and Avatar.

Saldana has now revealed on the red carpet that the fourth Avatar film will resume filming this summer.

“The Avatar community are gonna go back this summer to finish it up,” she told French station Canal+.

This news has prompted excitement from fans on social media.

Find the full list of winners at the 2023 Oscars here, and all the live updates from the ceremony, as it happened, here.