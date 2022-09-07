‘Sorry, not Harry’: Don’t Worry Darling actor Nick Kroll posts ‘hilarious’ video of arrival at premiere
‘Not who you want, ladies,’ Kroll says as they drive past fans
Fans are in stitches after Nick Kroll shared a behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to arrive at the Don’t Worry Darling as “just a supporting actor”.
Kroll stars in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming sci-fi thriller as Bill in the cast led by superstars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as well as Chris Pine and Gemma Chan.
Kroll arrived in Venice for the film’s premiere in a car with fellow costar Sydney Chandler (daughter of actor Kyle Chandler).
From inside the vehicle, Kroll filmed the reaction of fans awaiting the cast’s arrival as they peered in, hoping for a glimpse at one of the film’s A-listers.
“POV: pulling up to the @dontworrydarlin premiere as just a supporting actor,” Kroll captioned the post shared across all his social media accounts.
“Not who you want, ladies,” Kroll can be heard saying in the car as they drive past female fans filming them.
He and Chandler continue to say “sorry” and “not us” as they continue on past curious fans who peer in through the windows.
“Not Harry, not Olivia, not Florence,” Kroll says, referring to the main leads and director.
“You won’t know, but I promise you, in very certain circles, we’re sort of...” Kroll adds before tailing off.
“The faces of quiet disappointment,” Chandler says of the crowd looking in.
Fans adored the video, calling it “hilarious” in the replies on Twitter.
“None of these people are on the level I’d be losing my mind if Mr Kroll drove by me like this,” one fan wrote.
Nevertheless, Kroll was given his star moment later in the ceremony when Styles gripped him on either side of the head and pulled him in for a kiss on the lips after the film’s screening.
For a timeline of all the behind-the-scenes controversies to have plagued Don’t Worry Darling, click here.
Don’t Worry Darling will be released in UK cinemas on 23 September.
