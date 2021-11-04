Elden Ring has been one of the most anticipated forthcoming games for the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S since it was first unveiled at E3 2019, over two years ago.

The Souls-like game from FromSoft (Dark Souls, Bloodborne) is set to be characteristically difficult but will be set in a vast, open world. Hype behind the game has also been fuelled by the fact that it comes from the mind of Game of Thrones’ George R R Martin.

Set in a fictional world called The Lands Between, it is a collaboration between Martin and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki.

Up until this point we’ve had a few sneak peeks at the game, but on 4 November we were treated to 20 minutes of gameplay and it looks quite something.

Elden Ring gameplay footage

Elden Ring is currently set for release on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on 25 February 2022, pushed back from an original release date of 21 January 2022. There will be a closed technical test later this month. You can sign up to it here.

You can pre order the game on all platforms here.