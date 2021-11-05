After several alpha and beta releases,Call of Duty: Vanguard is getting a release on November 5th - here’s all the details.

On what devices will the game be available?

The game will be available on PC and old generation consoles along with PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and will introduce a new single-player campaign alongside new multiplayer modes.

What can we expect?

A new trailer arrived recently, showing fans what they can expect from the new game. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Vanguard sees the series returning to World War 2 .

You can watch the trailer here:

Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer

How much space will I need?

As reported on Eurogamer, the space that will be needed on devices is as follows:

“PS5: 64.13 GB for the download, 89.84 GB for required space

PS4: 54.65 GB for the download, 93.12 GB for required space

Xbox Series X/S: 61 GB for the download, 61 GB for required space

Xbox One: 56.6 GB for the download, 56.6 GB for required space”

When is the release time and date?

The game is set for a global release on November 5, meaning the game will launch simultaneously across several time zones.

For PC players, the game will arrive 4am (GMT) while console players on Playstation and Xbox will be available to use at 11:59 (GMT).

Other time zones are listed here: