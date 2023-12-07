Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In the hours since its release, the trailer for Rockstar Games’s hotly anticipated video game sequel GTA VI has spread across the internet like wildfire.

Studio Rockstar Games was forced to release the trailer ahead of time on Tuesday (5 December) after the video, set in a fictionalised version of Miami known as Vice City and set to the sounds of “Love is a Long Road” by Tom Petty, was leaked online.

The game is part of the Grand Theft Auto franchise and a sequel to GTA V, which was released in 2013 and is currently the second highest-selling video game in history.

Reactions to the trailer were overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising the game’s graphics, and the apparent decision to focus on a female protagonist, for the first time in the franchise’s history.

“I CANT- I AM SPEECHLESS, I HAVE NO WORDS TO DESCRIBE HOW HAPPY IM AM ABOUT GTA 6 TRAILER LIKE WTF. GOOSEBUMPS,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

“That GTA 6 Trailer is stunning. No notes,” another person wrote.

“Wow! Congrats to everyone on the GTA 6 dev team @RockstarGames! The game looks incredible. Unfortunate that the trailer got leaked ahead of time to ruin the moment a bit but the trailer looks absolutely stunning! 2025 cant come soon enough! [sic]” someone else commented.

“It’s a shame the GTA 6 trailer leaked as everyone sitting down en masse to watch it and then freak out is always fun. With that sad, my word. It looks utterly ridiculous. I don’t get how Rockstar always manages to knock it out the park. Amazing stuff. Now to wait till 2025,” another fan remarked.

However, several fans bemoaned the long wait until they can get their hands on the new edition. GTA VI will not be released until 2025, meaning die-hard fans will have to wait at least another year before they can get in on the action.

“GTA VI coming out in 2025? That’s like 10 years away,” one person wrote on X, alongside a GIF of Family Guy protagonist Peter Griffin smashing up his television set, before throwing it out of the window.

A still from the first trailer for ‘GTA VI' (Rockstar Games)

“With GTA 6 releasing in 2025 I probably only have about 3 GTAs left in my lifetime,” someone else lamented.

Others noted how quickly the trailer had gone viral, with the YouTube video racking up over 49 million views at the time of writing.

“The GTA VI trailer is already Rockstar’s 4th most viewed video in just five hours,” another comment on X read.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise is one of the most critically acclaimed and popular franchises in gaming, with the past several entries often ranking among the best video games ever made.

While GTA VI is expected to tell an original story, it will be set in an expanded version of Vice City, the location previously featured in 2002’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

An exact release date for GTA VI is yet to be announced.