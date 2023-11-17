I’m A Celebrity: Jamie Lynn Spears ‘refuses’ to take part in interviews

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Lynn Spears is reportedly refusing to do interviews ahead of her I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! stint.

This year’s line-up has officially been revealed with This Morning’s Josie Gibson, JLS’ Marvin Humes, former politician Nigel Farage and Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson set to enter the jungle soon.

Jamie Lynn, 32, who is known for being the younger sister of Britney Spears will also be joining the stars in Australia.

But according to reports from The Mirror, the star has been keeping her silence and is refusing to do interviews after being hit with a wave of backlash for her jungle appearance.

The Mirror reports that before becoming a campmate, contestants traditionally take part in media interviews, but while it is not required by their contract to take part – it is rare for a celebrity to not do so.

A TV source told the outlet: "It is disappointing Jamie Lynn wouldn’t speak to journalists out in Australia. She kept her head down at Brisbane airport which is fair enough after a long flight, but it is highly unusual to not take part in the media chats whilst waiting to go into camp this week.

"In fact, it is almost unprecedented and even Boy George took part last year when he has rarely done interviews for a decade.

“The last contestant we can remember to refuse to do the pre show interviews was David Gest, and that was back in 2006.

“It is not a great sign if you are hoping Jamie Lynn is going to be hugely talkative on the show and give up lots of goss about Britney. Hopefully she finds her voice in camp,” they added.

In recent years, the two sisters have been embroiled in a family feud amid Britney’s 13-year battle to end her conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021.

Britney and Jamie Lynn have been embroiled in a family feud (AP)

In one now-deleted Instagram post, Britney, 41, slammed “the people closest to you who never showed up for you,” and referred to her youngest sister as a “mean a**” in a subsequent post.

Following the release of Jamie Lynn’s memoir, Things I Should Have Said, in January 2022, Britney hit out at her sister for “making money” off her name.

Britney fans have now taken to social media to share how they feel about Jamie Lynn taking on the jungle.

One user wrote on X/twitter: “Are we all in agreement - every trial needs to be Jamie, let’s make her life hell!!" Another added: "Me voting for Jamie Lynn for every trial."

Ahead of her appearance on the show, the Nickelodeon actor said she wanted to “enjoy this whole experience…even if it is for one second”.

“There is literally every misconception you can have on a person about me so I don’t take any of it seriously,” Jamie Lynn told ITV ahead of her arrival in the jungle. “But I do think going on I’m A Celebrity will be a nice way for people to see the real me.”

She also said she got the “all-clear” from her family about signing up for the show, revealing she discussed her appearance “over with my family and my kids to make sure they were OK about me being gone for this amount of time”.

I’m A Celebrity season 23 is set to kick off on Sunday 19 November.