Cold feet and pension problems – what it was really like to be a Roman legionary

A lone red sock sits among the stop-you-in-your-tracks bronze cavalry helmets, crocodile-skin armour and other remarkable pieces that litter the halls of Legion: Life in the Roman Army at the British Museum. The show is aimed squarely at our apparently unending fascination with all things Roman but this small, uncannily well-preserved, item of knitwear, made in Egypt between 200 and AD400 with a separate pocket for the big toe, contains its big revelation.

Rather than a merciless killing machine imposing imperium on the barbarians, legionaries were the poor bloody infantry, obliged to arm and clothe themselves and often suffering from cold feet. Rome was a glorious idea but it was also a very human endeavour.

We suspected as much. The one thing every Briton learns about Hadrian’s Wall, apart from it now being shorn of a much-loved sycamore tree, is that the legionaries who manned it wanted warmer footwear.