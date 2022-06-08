Johnny Depp mobbed by fans in Birmingham

Excited fans swarmed Johnny Depp’s tour bus and brought traffic to a halt after a concert, with one onlooker comparing the scenes to Beatlemania.

The actor was leaving Birmingham’s Symphony Hall on Monday after playing alongside rocker Jeff Beck when he was mobbed.

Footage shows fans packing around the blacked-out coach, with one sat on the shoulders of another and holding up a sign to the windows of the vehicle.

Other supporters can be heard chanting Depp’s name and holding their phones in the air to try and catch a glimpse through the tinted windows.

The video also shows a bus on the opposite side of the road finding its route completely blocked – with the crowd seemingly refusing to budge.

Andy Jones, 32, who captured the footage said: “The [tour] bus pulled out the back with a really big crowd of people.

“The crowd was so big that he wouldn’t have been able to stop and do anything as people were all excited and hovering around the gate.

“The fans ran around the side of the bus and were blocking the other lane – two buses were trying to get past and I don’t think the other bus driver had any idea what was going on.

“They were banging on the windows and trying to show him pictures and send him birthday wishes – it was like The Beatles were there.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Opposite the gates to the Symphony Hall, you’ve got bars and restaurants and when people realised it was Johnny Depp the crowd just kept growing and growing.

“He’s not on posters or anything and people were very shocked he was there.”

Depp, 58, has been spotted regularly across the UK following the conclusion of his high-profile US defamation trial.

He is joining English musician Beck, 77, during the last few legs of his tour, with plans to release an album together also in motion. According to reports in Swedish media, the pair are scheduled to play in Stockholm’s Annex venue later in June.

Earlier this week, it was revealed he and Beck had managed to rack up a £50,000 bill at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham. The Independent later exclusively reported on just how the pair managed to compile the massive tab.

SWNS