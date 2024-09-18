50 Cent mocks P Diddy after 1000 lube bottles seized in FBI arrest

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



50 Cent has mocked Sean “Diddy” Combs with a message on social media, shortly after the embattled music mogul was arrested by federal agents in New York City.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution for allegedly running a decades-long “criminal enterprise” that forced women into sex acts.

In an indictment unsealed on Tuesday morning, federal prosecutors allege Combs threatened and abused women “to fulfill his sexual desires” by forcing them to engage in recorded sexual activity which he referred to as “Freak Offs.”

Among the details released by the FBI are that searches of Combs’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles led to officers seizing “more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.”

In a new post on Instagram, 50 Cent captioned a photograph of himself during a recent appearance on Drew Barrymore’s talk show with the message: “Here I am keeping good company with @thedrewbarrymoreshow and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house.”

In May, 50 Cent claimed that Netflix had won a bidding war for a docuseries he is producing titled Diddy Do It.

Jackson has regularly commented on accusations against Combs as they have emerged over the past year.

When security camera footage of Combs chasing Ventura down a hotel hallway and throwing her to the ground was first published, Jackson wrote on social media: “Now I’m sure puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing! This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all.”

In another post shared hours after the CCTV footage was released, the “In Da Club” rapper shared a picture of a statement previously posted by Combs, in which Combs denied the allegations of trafficking, rape and sexual abuse brought against him. 50 Cent wrote alongside it: “The lie detector test has determined this was a lie…”

After Combs posted a video on social media apologising for his “inexcusable” behaviour in the hotel CCTV footage, Jackson criticised the post. “This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move,” he wrote on X/Twitter.

When Homeland Security raided both of Diddy’s homes “in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation” on 25 March, 50 Cent posted an image of the raid, writing: “S*** just got real…The Fed’s in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs”.

