50 Cent has again mocked Madonna for posting risqué photos of herself.

Over the weekend, the 63-year-old singer posted a series of photos of herself lying on a bed wearing sunglasses, thigh-high stockings, stilettos and a Versace robe.

In the caption, Madonna wrote: “Jet-lag……..”

While the photos attracted praise from many fans – including Uncut Gems star Julia Fox – 50 Cent once again hit out at the singer.

The rapper shared her photo to Instagram alongside the caption: “I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please.”

The musician – real name Curtis James Jackson III – also added pictures of aliens to the post.

In December last year, Madonna called out 50 cent for “talking smack” about a similar set of photos that she had shared at the time.

50 Cent had posted the photos to his own Instagram and implied he felt she was too old to be posing as such.

(Instagram)

“Yo this is the funniest s**! LOL,” he wrote in the caption. “That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old a** up. LMFAO.”

Madonna hit back at the rapper for “pretending to be my friend”. She added: “You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!”

50 Cent, 46, then offered an apology for his comments, which Madonna accepted in a lengthy video post.