50 Cent is suing a Miami doctor over allegations that she used a photo of the rapper to wrongly suggest he had penile enhancement surgery in order to promote her plastic surgery clinic.

On Friday (16 September), attorneys for the rapper – real name Curtis James Jackson III – filed a lawsuit claiming that Jackson had “graciously agreed” to take photos with Angela Kogan, only to find out later that the “unscrupulous business owner” had used the picture repeatedly to promote her practice, Perfection Plastic Surgery and MedSpa.

According to the court documents, the 47-year-old rapper claims that things began when Kogan and her companies posted the photos on social media.

However, Jackson says that things took a “disturbing turn” last month when Kogan allegedly manipulated an article on The Shade Room that “shockingly” made the “false insinuation” that he had undergone penile enlargement surgery.

While the article, titled “Penis enhancements are more popular than ever & BBL’s are dying out: Cosmetic surgery CEO Angela Kogan Speaks on it” doesn’t directly say Jackson had the surgery, it allegedly writes that he was a “client”.

And with an edited collage of Jackson and Kogan next to a faceless male undergoing a penile enhancement procedure as the article’s thumbnail image, the rapper’s lawyers say the “implication was clear”.

Since the article was first shared, Jackson says it’s subjected him to “lewd, lascivious, and sexually objectifying comments from members of the public”.

50 Cent and Angela Kogan (angela_mk/ Instagram screenshot)

His lawyers added: “Kogan should have known that this could lead to vulgar and sexually charged comments about Jackson and his body, particularly in light of the ways that Black men in US history have been, and continue to be, sexualised and fetishised.”

Jackson is seeking a legal order to ban Kogan from continuing to use the photo, in addition to “millions of dollars” in potential damages from her “malicious” conduct.

“Jackson never had such a sexual enhancement procedure, he has never received plastic surgery from defendants, and he never consented to the commercialisation and publication of the Photo,” his lawyers wrote. “Defendants’ actions have exposed Jackson to ridicule, caused substantial damage to his professional and personal reputation, and violated his right to control his name and image.”