DaBaby’s team has responded to reports that claimed that his New Orleans show was cancelled due to low ticket sales.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the 30-year-old rapper’s 2 September concert at the Smoothie King Centre arena in New Orleans was cancelled due to low ticket sales.

According to Nola.com, less than 500 people bought tickets to the concert at a venue, which has a capacity of 14,000.

The outlet reported that the Ticketmaster listing for DaBaby’s show was deactivated.

“Unfortunately, the Event Organiser has had to cancel your event,” a message on the website read.

However, the “Waitress” rapper’s team has now responded to the claims, saying: “DaBaby’s New Orleans show was pulled by the artist’s team due to the promoter being in breach of contract.”

“DaBaby will be back in New Orleans very soon to make it up to his fans,” added Andrew Lieber, the CEO of the booking agency that represents the rapper.

According to Complex, the agency also claimed that the Ticketmaster website showed misleading information about the number of tickets that were sold for DaBaby’s concert.

In response to these claims, DaBaby also posted a GIF of himself smirking while looking around and sipping a glass of water after his name began trending on Twitter on Wednesday (31 August).

The Independent has contacted Ticketmaster for comment.

Last year, DaBaby – real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk – became the subject of controversy after he made a series of homophobic comments during his set at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

He told the audience: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two, three weeks, then put your cellphone light up.”

DaBaby continued: “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.” He then incorrectly said the disease would “make you die in two or three weeks”.

DaBaby performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium in 2021 (Getty Images)

His comments attracted huge criticism. One person on social media wrote: “DaBaby will keep doing what he’s doing on bigger and bigger platforms as long as folks allow him to do so. His words fuel hate and violence.”

Earlier this year, DaBaby appeared in the news again to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina.

In May, he also responded to felony charges for an alleged attack that happened at a music video shoot in Los Angeles in December 2021.