DaBaby concert in New Orleans reportedly cancelled due to low ticket sales
Less than 500 people bought tickets to the rapper’s concert, according to reports
Rapper DaBaby apologises for slapping female fan after she holds phone close to his face
DaBaby’s New Orleans concert was reportedly cancelled due to low ticket sales.
On Tuesday (30 August), the Ticketmaster listing for the 30-year-old rapper’s show was deactivated.
“Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event,” a message on the website reads.
According to Nola.com, less than 500 people bought tickets to the concert, which was scheduled to take place on 2 September at the Smoothie King Centre arena, which has a capacity of 14,000.
The price of the tickets started at $35 (£30).
The Independent has contacted representatives for DaBaby and Ticketmaster for comment.
Last year, DaBaby – real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk – became the subject of controversy after he made a series of homophobic comments during his set at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami.
He told the audience: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two, three weeks, then put your cellphone light up.”
DaBaby continued: “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.” He then incorrectly said the disease would “make you die in two or three weeks”.
His comments attracted huge criticism. One person on social media wrote: “DaBaby will keep doing what he’s doing on bigger and bigger platforms as long as folks allow him to do so. His words fuel hate and violence.”
Earlier this year, DaBaby appeared in the news again to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina.
In May, he also responded to felony charges for an alleged attack that happened at a music video shoot in Los Angeles in December 2021.
