50 Cent responds to fat-shaming comments after his Super Bowl halftime performance
‘They’re just teasing me because they know I can drop the weight,’ rapper wrote
Behind-the-scenes of 50 Cent’s Super Bowl performance
50 Cent has responded to body-shaming trolls after his Super Bowl 2022 performance.
The 46-year-old rapper made a surprise appearance during the halftime show at the Super Bowl on Sunday (13 February), during which her recreated his upside-down stunt from the music video of his song “In Da Club”.
50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, recreated his upside-down stunt from the music video of his song “In Da Club”.
Soon after his performance, 50 Cent – real name is Curtis James Jackson III – was trolled online due to his weight.
On Thursday (17 February), the rapper responded to his trolls as he reminded fans on Instagram that he “can’t” be shamed.
Promoting his merch, 50 Cent wrote: “I call this teasing me.
“They’re just teasing me because they know I can drop the weight,” he wrote.
“That’s why I laugh with them. Fat-shaming only applies when your ashamed of your fat. LOL [sic].”
50 Cent performed “In Da Club” during the halftime show alongside Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.
Many memes have circulated since the event, with 50 Cent compared variously to characters Spider-Man, Batman, Luke Skywalker and Homer Simpson, to name a few.
Read about the five biggest talking point from the Super Bowl halftime show here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies