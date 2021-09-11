Celebrities from across the world of culture have paid tribute to the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the 20th anniversary of the event.

Mariah Carey, Mark Wahlberg and Kaley Cuoco are among those to mark the occasion with mournful posts on social media.

“On this anniversary of 9/11, I find myself remembering the shock and anguish we all experienced with painfully deep sadness,” wrote Carey on Twitter. “Vivid images of the skyline I grew up loving so much, suddenly changed forever.”

In a follow-up tweet, she continued: “Still astonished by how many innocent people were lost in an instant, gone forever but never to be forgotten.

“Thinking of all the families still mourning their loved ones 20 years after that devastating and tragic moment in our history. #NeverForget.”

Actor Reese Witherspoon wrote: “My prayers go out to all the families that lost their loves ones on this day 20 years ago.

“We will #neverforget. Forever in our hearts.”

On Instagram, actor Rita Wilson wrote: “God bless America. Never forget,” alongside a picture of the memorial.

Rock outfit U2 shared the message: “An honour to honour such a moment and the 2977 souls stolen from the arms of America…Bono, Edge, Adam and Larry.”

Bruce Springsteen also gave a moving musical performance at the memorial service at Ground Zero, as part of a ceremony that was attended by dignitaries and relatives of the victims of 9/11.

You can follow live updates about the 9/11 anniversary here.