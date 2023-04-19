Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aaron Carter’s death was ruled an accident by Los Angeles coroners in a report seen Tuesday (18 April).

The singer and younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter was found dead aged 34 in November 2022.

The autopsy has now revealed that Carter’s death was caused by drowning and the effects of sedatives he’d taken and difluoroethane he’d inhaled.

The sedative alprazolam, often sold under the brand name Xanax, was found in his system, as was the compressed gas difluoroethane, which the report says is “a gas commonly used as a propellant in air spray cleaners,” which “can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled”.

The two substances made him incapacitated in the tub, and caused the drowning, the report said.

The autopsy was performed the day after Carter's death, but the results were withheld for toxicology tests, which often take months.

Aaron Carter in 2017 (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A spokesperson confirmed the news to The Independent at the time, writing: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today.

In recent years, Carter had suffered from substance abuse and was involved in a series of drug-related arrests.

The day after his death, Nick paid tribute to his brother during the Backstreet Boys gig in London’s O2 Arena.

During a performance of the single “No Place”, images of Aaron were displayed on the venue’s giant screens.

Carter’s former girlfriend Hilary Duff also shared a tribute to the late star in the wake of his death.

Carter gained recognition after opening for Backstreet Boys on their 1997 tour when he was just 10 years old.

His self-titled debut album was released later that year and his second record, Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It), went triple platinum following its release in 2000.

That same year, he toured with Britney Spears on her Oops!… I Did It Again Tour.

Additional reporting from Associated Press.