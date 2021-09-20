Abba star Agnetha Fältskog hints that Voyage could be their final album

Abba member Agnetha Fältskog has hinted that their forthcoming album Voyage might be their last album ever.

While speaking about the band’s digital avatars during an appearance on Swedish Radio, the 71-year-old Swedish singer revealed that “it felt great to do [it] in the end”.

“Because it was so different. Also, there was a vibe, one felt that maybe it’s the last thing we do. Same thing with this album,” Fältskog said.

Recently, the group – which comprises Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad, Fältskog, and Björn Ulvaeus – announced details of a virtual concert series, which will see all four of the band’s original members appear on stage digitally.

Beginning on 27 May 2022, a purpose-built arena in London will host the digitised Abba, designed to look like their younger selves, alongside a 10-piece live band.

Fältskog also revealed that she is unsure when or if the band will get together next.

Abba (Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog y Bjorn Ulvaeus) posan después de ganar la rama sueca del Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión en 1974. (AFP via Getty Images)

“I don’t really dare to say. We’re a bit older now, and have our minor ailments,” she laughed.

“But we struggle on. But I don’t dare to say, because it’s a bit uncertain. At the moment we feel happy that we got this together, and let’s hope everything goes well in London, at the premiere over there.”

When asked whether any solo single or album is in the works for the singer, she said: “Not at the moment, no. I think and I feel that I’ve done a lot now so I can’t promise you that. We have got to find joy in what we have and all that awaits.”

Voyage will be released on all streaming platforms on 5 November 2021.