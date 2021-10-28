Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson have confirmed that Abba plan to split for good after the release of their forthcoming album, Voyage.

Last month, the Swedish four-piece announced their return, along with their first album of new material in 40 years and a virtual residency at a purpose-built arena in London.

However, fans had already been speculating that the band’s comeback was a one-off, and they would not continue to release music after this album.

In an interview with The Guardian, Ulvaeus and Andersson confirmed this and said there will be no more new music after Voyage. They revealed they had written two songs that did not make it on to the album, but they were unfinished and would never be released.

“This is it,” Andersson said. “It’s got to be, you know.”

Referring to an interview on Noel Edmonds’ Late Late Breakfast Show, he pointed out that he “didn’t actually say ‘this is it’” in 1982.

“I never said myself that Abba was never going to happen again,” he said. “But I can tell you now: this is it.”

Voyage is released on 5 November. Abba have so far released three singles from the album: “I Still Have Faith In You”, “Don’t Shut Me Down” and “Just a Notion”.

The residency at the purpose built ABBA Arena in London will start on 27 May 2022, and run for four years.