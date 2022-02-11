Adele hits back at critics who twisted her Brit Awards speech during GAY appearance
‘You’re all women who identify as women,’ artist is said to have told the crowd at the LGBT+ club night
Adele has seemingly shut down the suggestion that her remarks at the Brit Awards earlier this week were intended as a statement against transgender people.
After winning three awards during Tuesday’s (8 February) ceremony, including the now gender-neutral Artist of the Year, Adele told the audience: “I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I do!”
A very small number of people online then suggested that Adele’s words were intended as a coded statement against trans people, with several news outlets reporting on the supposed backlash to her comments.
However, Adele has reportedly affirmed her stance on the matter during a surprise appearance at the London nightclub Heaven.
As well as pole-dancing during the club’s popular G-A-Y night, Adele is said to have addressed the crowd at one point in the evening.
The i journalist and broadcaster Benjamin Butterworth wrote on Twitter: “Oh. My. God. Adele just turned up on stage at G-A-Y to stick two fingers up to every transphobe who misinterpreted her words at the Brits and told the crowd: ‘You’re all women who identify as women.’”
The Independent has contacted Adele’s representative to verify the remarks.
