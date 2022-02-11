Adele has seemingly shut down the suggestion that her remarks at the Brit Awards earlier this week were intended as a statement against transgender people.

After winning three awards during Tuesday’s (8 February) ceremony, including the now gender-neutral Artist of the Year, Adele told the audience: “I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I do!”

A very small number of people online then suggested that Adele’s words were intended as a coded statement against trans people, with several news outlets reporting on the supposed backlash to her comments.

However, Adele has reportedly affirmed her stance on the matter during a surprise appearance at the London nightclub Heaven.

As well as pole-dancing during the club’s popular G-A-Y night, Adele is said to have addressed the crowd at one point in the evening.

The i journalist and broadcaster Benjamin Butterworth wrote on Twitter: “Oh. My. God. Adele just turned up on stage at G-A-Y to stick two fingers up to every transphobe who misinterpreted her words at the Brits and told the crowd: ‘You’re all women who identify as women.’”

The Independent has contacted Adele’s representative to verify the remarks.