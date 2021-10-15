Adele has shared her first new music since 2015 – and the first reviews are already in.

The singer released her highly-anticipated single “Easy on Me” at midnight (15 October).

The song is taken from her forthcoming album, 30, which is set to arrive next month via XL recordings.

In a five-star review of the song, Evening Standard’s Jochan Embley wrote that it is “quintessential Adele”, adding that the singer remains “impervious to today’s pop music trends”.

Embley continued to say that while “Easy on Me” does not match the “sorrow of ‘Someone Like You’” or the “emotional heights of ‘Hello’”, it is “just as powerful”.

In a review for Variety, Chris Willman writes that the new track sees Adele “taking responsibility” for her part in the “downfall of a relationship”.

“It’s Adele and just a piano from beginning to end… and the faintest hint of rhythm if you squint into the ether,” says Willman.

A four-star review for The Times described “Easy on Me” as “a great tune” that “won’t change the world”.

(YouTube)

It reads: “The song itself is exactly what you would expect, with some sad yet somehow uplifting piano chords holding down words about growing up in public and making mistakes accordingly.”

While the critic states that the track is “nice and accomplished”, he also notes: “I couldn’t help but feel a sheen of thoroughly American professionalism that stops the emotions from really hitting home in the way they did on ‘Someone Like You’.”

The Telegraph gave the song a five-star review, calling it a “bold comeback single”,

“The bare bones ballad” is “a thing of beauty and wonder”, writes the publication’s critic.

In an interview with Vogue, Adele recently revealed that she wrote the song for her son Angelo to help him better understand her choices in the wake of her divorce to his father Simon Konecki.

The singer’s forthcoming album – titled 30 – is due for release on 19 November.