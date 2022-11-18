Adele has huge year in 2022 despite Las Vegas residency cancellation

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adele has achieved great success in 2022 despite the postponement of her Las Vegas Residency.

The singer was set to play 24 shows across January through to April, but announced that she would be postponing them as she felt she was not ready.

Despite describing the moment as the “worst moment” in her career, Adele has had a hugely successful 2022 after releasing 30 last November – her first album in six years.

The album reached No 1 in 20 countries and spent five weeks at the top spot in the UK’s Official Albums Chart.

In the week of release, album track “Easy On Me” went to No 1 while “Oh My God” went to number two.

The singer also picked up three Brits earlier this year for artist of the year, song of the year (for “Easy On Me”) and album of the year.

Her success brought her total number of Brits to 12 awards.

Over the summer, Adele headlined Hyde Park, marking her first comeback to live performance in the UK since headlining Glastonbury in 2016.

The singer has also received several nominations for the 2023 Grammys including best pop vocal album, best pop solo performance, song of the year, best music video, and record of the year.

Adele will begin her long awaited residency on Friday 18 November and it will run across weekends until March 2023.

Adele has had a successful 2022 (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)

The singer revealed on Thursday (17 November) that she was feeling nervous ahead of the opening night of the shows.

The 34-year-old posted an image of herself on Instagram with a lengthy caption.

"I’m feeling all sorts as I write this. I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited," Adele wrote.

"I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job,” she said.

"Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to. Maybe it’s because it’s opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe it’s because I love the show, I don’t know.

"It’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow! I can’t wait to see you out there," she added.

Tickets for the performances at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace were in high demand and sold out within minutes.