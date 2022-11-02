Jump to content

Adele vowed to always sing hits after seeing Radiohead refuse to play ‘Creep’

Grammy Award-winning artist reveals she made the decision after feeling let down by her own favourite band

Megan Graye
Wednesday 02 November 2022 14:45
Adele cries at show

Adele has said she’ll always sing her classic songs after she attended a Radiohead concert where the band didn’t play their song “Creep”.

The 34-year-old appeared in the Happy Hour with Adele special, where she was joined by host and comedian Benito Skinner for some questions from fans.

While discussing if there was any songs that were too painful for her to sing, Skinner asked: “Are there some [songs] that you’re like, ‘I can’t believe I have to sing this still?’”

Adele thought for a moment, before realising Skinner was referring to her inevitably growing tired of singing her hit songs.

“Do you know what yeah, one time I went to a Radiohead show and they didn’t f***ing sing ‘Creep’,” Adele said in response.

“I was so annoyed,” she said, adding: “And I get it, I get it, but I would never do that, just because of how pissed off I was.”

She jokingly told the audience to “ask me again when I’m 60”.

Adele’s forthcoming Las Residency, Weekends With Adele, is scheduled to take place from 18 November 2022 through 25 March 2023 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.

Adele originally postponed the shows because she felt that they lacked “intimacy”.

During the interview, the singer also said that she was looking forward to performing songs from her latest album 30 : “It’ll be interesting singing some of the new songs a lot.”

“I feel like it’ll really bring it alive for me and I havent exhausted those songs yet so I will have to relive it a little bit I think,” she added.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that tickets to see Adele play have risen to nearly £40,000 online on certain resale sites.

