Adele vowed to always sing hits after seeing Radiohead refuse to play ‘Creep’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Adele has said she’ll always sing her classic songs after she attended a Radiohead concert where the band didn’t play their song “Creep”.

The 34-year-old appeared in the Happy Hour with Adele special, where she was joined by host and comedian Benito Skinner for some questions from fans.

While discussing if there was any songs that were too painful for her to sing, Skinner asked: “Are there some [songs] that you’re like, ‘I can’t believe I have to sing this still?’”

Adele thought for a moment, before realising Skinner was referring to her inevitably growing tired of singing her hit songs.

“Do you know what yeah, one time I went to a Radiohead show and they didn’t f***ing sing ‘Creep’,” Adele said in response.

“I was so annoyed,” she said, adding: “And I get it, I get it, but I would never do that, just because of how pissed off I was.”

She jokingly told the audience to “ask me again when I’m 60”.

Adele’s forthcoming Las Residency, Weekends With Adele, is scheduled to take place from 18 November 2022 through 25 March 2023 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.

Adele originally postponed the shows because she felt that they lacked “intimacy”.

During the interview, the singer also said that she was looking forward to performing songs from her latest album 30 : “It’ll be interesting singing some of the new songs a lot.”

“I feel like it’ll really bring it alive for me and I havent exhausted those songs yet so I will have to relive it a little bit I think,” she added.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that tickets to see Adele play have risen to nearly £40,000 online on certain resale sites.