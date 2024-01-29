Jump to content

Adele reveals why she’s ‘scared’ to use the London Underground

Singer opened up about her tube fears during recent Las Vegas show

Ellie Muir
Monday 29 January 2024 12:00
Comments
Adele describes ‘brutal’ Las Vegas backlash

Adele has opened up about feeling anxious to use the London Underground network following the 7/7 terrorist attack in London.

The 35-year-old singer, who now lives in Los Angeles, opened up about the lasting impact of the 2005 bombings, which left 52 people dead and more than 700 injured in attacks on the Tube and a bus.

The “Easy On Me” singer, who is from Tottenham in north London, has said that the incident, which remains the worst terror attack in British history, had a huge lasting impact on her.

Speaking to the crowd during her Las Vegas residency show, she explained how she overcame her fear of using the Tube after almost 20 years of not using the transport network.

“I wasn’t even scared to be on the tube. I loved it. It reminded me of my teenage years,” she told the audience at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“I haven’t really been on the tube in England, not since I’ve been famous. It is since we had a terror attack there. I have been scared because I get claustrophobic.”

‘Skyfall’ singer said she avoided the Tube for almost 20 years

(Getty Images)

However, Adele said she had to put her fears aside when she was nearly late to the Mamma Mia! The Party immersive experience at the O2 Arena in December.

“So it was Friday night and I had an appointment before. So I had to get there in like 45 minutes and it’s like a two-hour drive really in traffic.

“So I had to get on the tube, [and] my appointment required me to be in full hair and makeup…So I very much looked like Adele the singer.”

Musician said she felt ‘right at home’ when she overcame her fears and used to the Tube again

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

The musician added that once she was back on the Tube, her fears melted away and she felt “right at home” again.

“I got on the tube and I had a mask on. I did have lots of security guards with me in fairness and a few friends, but we were all very under the radar and I felt right at home. You’ll never guess what happened, but I f***ing fell asleep!

“Anyways I loved it. And then I got to the O2 and I had to walk through thousands and thousands of people,” she said, reports Metro.co.uk.

“People started recognising me then, but I was f****ing out of time.”

Adele returned to the Vegas stage earlier this month for the final leg of her residency, which will conclude in June.

