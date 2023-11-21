Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adele appears to have confirmed that she and her long-term boyfriend Rich Paul have tied the knot.

After calling herself the sports agent’s “wife” on more than one occasion, the singer reportedly said she was married while attending Alan Carr’s stand-up comedy show. Two members of the audience recalled the moment to the celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi.

“I was at Alan Carr’s comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience,” one person said. “Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted ‘I did.’”

Another person in the audience confirmed the account to the gossip site. “When he asked if anyone got married recently she yelled ‘I did.’ Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended,” they said.

They added: “Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend having the best time. Her security only came in to bring her snacks.

“She didn’t care if people knew she was there. She was heckling him - they’re best friends.”

Last month, Adele further sparked marriage rumours when she took to Instagram to show off photos from her Las Vegas residency. Each photo in the carousel featured the singer wearing a large diamond ring - specifically on her ring finger.

One of the photos also showed Adele holding up a copy of Paul’s recently released memoir, titled Lucky Me. The photo expertly showcased the ring, while the bottom half of the singer’s face was covered.

However, this is the second time that a diamond ring worn by Adele has sparked engagement rumours. She was previously seen wearing a ring during the 2022 Brit Awards, leading people to believe she was engaged to her boyfriend of two years.

On 16 September, the “Hello” singer referred to herself as Paul’s wife during a performance at her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. While answering questions from guests in the audience, one female fan asked Adele to marry her.

Adele went on to politely decline the marriage request, saying: “You can’t marry me, I’m straight, my love. My husband’s here tonight, he’s here.”

When the fan once again asked if they “can try” to get married, Adele continued to reject the offer. “Oh, no I don’t want to try,” she said. “I’m with Rich, you’re crazy. Leave me alone.”

Days later, Adele once again fuelled rumours that she and Paul had secretly married when she explained at a Las Vegas show that she was trying to understand sports better, for the sake of her current partner and sports agent. Adele joked that she’s "not the greatest wife" to Paul, as it’s taken some work for her to get into American football given its lack of presence in the UK.

As for Paul, he recently opened up about how he and Adele have “helped each other” throughout their relationship, which began in 2021. “She’s been great, I think she would agree that we definitely helped each other,” Paul said during an appearance on CBS Mornings on 9 October. “I’m in a good space, we’re in a good space. Happy. She’s superb. She’s been great for me. We’ve been great for each other.”

While speaking to Gayle King, Paul was also asked about the rumours that he and Adele are now married, but the sports agent played coy with his response.

“You can say whatever you want,” he said, before explaining he’s not the “type of person to put [his] personal life” out in the open. “It’s not for the media,” he added.

The Independent has contacted Adele’s representatives for comment.