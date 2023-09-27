Adele refers to herself as Rich Paul’s ‘wife’ after recently calling him ‘husband’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adele has been continuing to fuel rumours that she’s married after referring to herself as Rich Paul’s “wife.”

On Saturday during the 35 year old singer’s Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum in Las Vegas she explained that she was trying to understand sports better for the sake of her current partner and sports agent, Paul.

Adele joked that she’s "not the greatest wife" to the sports agent, as it’s taken some work for her to get into American football, given its lack of presence in the UK where she’s from.

“I have spent a lot of my time trying to understand and also enjoy American football, ‘cause I love sports. I actually love watching sports,” she told the crowd, according to fan-filmed footage on X, formerly known as Twitter, explaining that football in the UK is referred to as soccer in the United States.

“I just don’t understand the game, and it’s so annoying because I’m actually quite a clever person,” continued Adele. “Why does the whistle always get blown? Why is it four yards? Why are there inches? Why does it stop when it gets f***ing exciting?”

She added that she gets “nervous” about the players’ safety during the games before making the comment about being “not the greatest wife, really, when it comes to football — even though my partner absolutely loves it.”

Earlier this month on 16 September, the “Hello” singer had previously done something similar when she referred to Paul as her “husband.” While answering questions from guests in the audience during a performance, one fan asked Adele to marry her.

Adele went on to politely decline the marriage request, as she discussed her sexuality and her relationship with Paul, who she called her “husband”.

“You can’t marry me, I’m straight, my love,” she said. “My husband’s here tonight, he’s here.”

When the fan once again asked if she “can try” to get married, Adele continued to reject the offer. “Oh, no I don’t want to try,” she said. “I’m with Rich, you’re crazy. Leave me alone.”

The video went viral on TikTok, where it has amassed more than 530,000 views. In the comments, many fans have gone on to question if Adele has married Paul, who she’s been dating since 2021.

Earlier this year, the “Hello” singer was also rumoured to be engaged to Paul, with reported plans to wed during the past summer. In February, celebrity gossip site Deux Moi claimed in a newsletter that “very reliable sources” had said that the pair were “having a summer wedding”.

However, neither Adele or Paul confirmed the reports at the time. They also have not publicly confirmed if they married over the summer.

In February 2022, rumours also swirled that the couple were engaged, after Adele attended the BRIT Awards with a diamond ring on her left hand. Months later, the “Easy On Me” singer shut down that speculation, as she told Elle: “I’m not engaged. I love high-end jewellery, boy!”

She also went on to open up about her relationship with the sports agent, noting that she’d “never been in love like this” before.

“I’m obsessed with him. I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married,” she said during the interview.