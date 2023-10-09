Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rich Paul has spoken candidly about his relationship with Adele, while also subtly addressing responding to rumours that they have tied the knot.

The sports agent, 41, opened up about how he and Adele have “helped each other” during an appearance on CBS Mornings on 9 October.

“She’s been great, I think she would agree that we definitely helped each other,” Paul said of Adele, who he has been in a relationship with since 2021. “I’m in a good space, we’re in a good space. Happy. She’s superb. She’s been great for me. We’ve been great for each other.”

While speaking to Gayle King, Paul was also asked about the rumours that he and Adele have gotten married. The singer sparked the marriage rumours last month, when she referred to herself as a “wife” during her concert.

During the show, Adele joked that she’s “not the greatest wife” to the sports agent, as it’s taken some work for her to get into American football, given its lack of presence in the UK, where she is from.

The comment also came after Adele also recently referred to Paul as her “husband” while answering questions from guests in the audience during one of her Las Vegas residency performances.

“You can’t marry me, I’m straight, my love. And my husband’s here tonight,” Adele told a concert-goer who’d asked to marry her.

However, Paul played coy when he was asked by King whether she should refer to Adele as “Mrs Paul” the next time she sees the “Easy on Me” singer.

“You can say whatever you want,” he said, before explaining he’s not the “type of person to put [his] personal life” out in the open. “It’s not for the media,” he added.

Rumours the couple was engaged began to circulate earlier this year, when celebrity gossip site Deux Moi claimed in a newsletter that “very reliable sources” had said that the pair were “having a summer wedding”. However, neither Paul nor Adele confirmed the reports at the time, nor have they commented on speculation that they have tied the knot.

Adele, who was previously married to Simon Konecki, who she shares son Angelo, 10, with, has previously opened up about her relationship with Paul, with the songstress telling Elle that she’s never been in love like this” before.