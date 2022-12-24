Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adele has led messages of support to Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting her at a party.

On Friday (23 December) afternoon, a jury ruled that Tory – real name Daystar Peterson – had shot Megan outside a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills house in 2020.

The Canadian rapper was convicted of assault and weapons charges and faces more than 20 years in prison.

Following the verdict, social media was flooded with messages of support for Megan, while also lamenting the struggle she had been through to be believed by her critics.

On stage at her Las Vegas residency on Friday night, Adele sent love to the rapper.

“Someone said, ‘Why doesn’t Adele have back-up dancers?’ and then someone made a video of ‘Water Under the Bridge’ with Meg Thee Stallion doing the dance to it. Remember that?” Adele said, with the audience cheering at Megan’s name.

“Well today, tonight, I would like to wish Meg Thee Stallion a very, very, merry, merry Christmas. Girl, get the peace. Do whatever you want now, baby. I love you.”

On Twitter, Janelle Monáe wrote: “Sending the (((biggest hug))) (((love))) & (((peace))) to Megan Pete @theestallion.”

“We love Megan @theestallion. That’s all,” band Muna posted on Instagram.

Writer Raquel Willis commented: “Megan Thee Stallion deserves more than the ‘justice’ served in Tory Lanez’s case. She deserves a culture and media landscape that doesn’t demonise Black women’s lives, safety, and voices.

“We all need to understand that psychosocial wounds are just as harmful as physical wounds.”

This was echoed by author Toni Tone, who tweeted: “Too many ppl ridiculed Megan. They attempted to justify their bullying with ‘the truth will come out in court!’ Well the truth is out. Based on testimony and evidence, Tory Lanez has been found guilty. Will ppl be as loud with their apologies as they were with their belittling?”

“I am so glad Megan will receive some measure of justice and trying to figure out how to write about why that seemed so unlikely until the moment the verdict was read and why she was ever doubted at all,” Roxane Gay wrote.