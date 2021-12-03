Adele admits she can’t stand shows like Love Island: ‘People will do anything to be famous’

British singer appeared in a video with makeup artist Nikkie de Jager

Roisin O'Connor
Friday 03 December 2021 09:12
Comments
An Audience With Adele trailer

Adele has said she struggles to watch reality TV, and “can’t stand” ITV show Love Island.

The British singer appeared in a makeup video for NikkieTutorials on YouTube, where she spoke with host Nikkie de Jager about her new album, 30, and her life over the past few years.

Asked if she started watching the Real Housewives series after moving to the US, Adele said she couldn’t because “my brain will die”.

“Also I don’t know who any of them are, I can’t start when it’s been on for so long,” she said.

“I can’t bear that show,” the 33-year-old said, while discussing Love Island. “My son’s dad [Simon Konecki] loves that and I remember trying to get into it while I was home doing shows… I couldn’t believe it! They’re all having sex on TV!”

Recommended

“But it’s for our entertainment!” Jager said, prompting a snort from Adele.

Jager than told her about a Dutch show that goes to even further extremes, to which Adele remarked: “People will do anything to be famous, it’s insane!”

Asked about the biggest misconception to being famous, Adele said she felt people believe fame involves glitz and glamour, “but behind this door it’s really not”.

“Fame is such a rare thing to happen that it’s hopeful for a lot of people… it gives people a lot of hope. But just because you have a successful career doesn’t mean your life is successful, it’s hard to get a balance and it’s quite terrifying living those things out in public.”

She said she deals with this by being a recluse: “I disappear for five or six years. I love it babe!”

Adele recently announced a Las Vegas residency, beginning in January 2022, in support of her new album.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in