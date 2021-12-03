Adele has said she struggles to watch reality TV, and “can’t stand” ITV show Love Island.

The British singer appeared in a makeup video for NikkieTutorials on YouTube, where she spoke with host Nikkie de Jager about her new album, 30, and her life over the past few years.

Asked if she started watching the Real Housewives series after moving to the US, Adele said she couldn’t because “my brain will die”.

“Also I don’t know who any of them are, I can’t start when it’s been on for so long,” she said.

“I can’t bear that show,” the 33-year-old said, while discussing Love Island. “My son’s dad [Simon Konecki] loves that and I remember trying to get into it while I was home doing shows… I couldn’t believe it! They’re all having sex on TV!”

“But it’s for our entertainment!” Jager said, prompting a snort from Adele.

Jager than told her about a Dutch show that goes to even further extremes, to which Adele remarked: “People will do anything to be famous, it’s insane!”

Asked about the biggest misconception to being famous, Adele said she felt people believe fame involves glitz and glamour, “but behind this door it’s really not”.

“Fame is such a rare thing to happen that it’s hopeful for a lot of people… it gives people a lot of hope. But just because you have a successful career doesn’t mean your life is successful, it’s hard to get a balance and it’s quite terrifying living those things out in public.”

She said she deals with this by being a recluse: “I disappear for five or six years. I love it babe!”

Adele recently announced a Las Vegas residency, beginning in January 2022, in support of her new album.