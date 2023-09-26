Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rapper Avelino took home the top prize at this year’s AIM awards, winning Best Independent Album for his thrilling debut, God Save the Streets.

Stars including elusive Icelandic artist Bjork, pop singer RAYE, and Mercury Prize 2023 winners Ezra Collective were among those who attended the glittering ceremony at the Roundhouse in north London. This marked Bjork’s first appearance at an awards show in over a decade, since she attended the Webbys in 2012.

AIM – the Association of Independent Music – is a non-profit organisation established in 1998 as a means of representing and supporting the independent music sector, which comprises over a quarter of the UK’s recorded music market.

Avelino’s prize-winning debut album, God Save the Streets, was influenced in part by the Sex Pistols’ 1977 punk anthem “God Save the Queen”. In an interview with The Independent earlier this year, the north London artist born Achi Avelino spoke of how he enlisted Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock to play on “Vex”, a word he said “embodied the energy and power we associate punk with”.

In April, Avelino took part in The Independent’s Music Box series of stripped-down sessions, performing tracks including the poignant “Acceptance” and “So What”, both from God Save the Streets.

Other awards handed out on the night included Best Independent Track, for RAYE and 070 Shake’s viral hit “Escapism”. It marked the latest victory for RAYE, born Rachel Keen, after she parted ways with Polydor Records – which operates as part of major label Universal – following a row over her struggle to release new music. Earlier this year, she released her debut album My 21st Century Blues as an independent artist to critical acclaim, and a Top 10 position on the UK albums chart.

Björk, Wet Leg and RAYE were among the receipients at this year’s AIM Awards (AIM press)

Elsewhere, rapper and DJ Shygirl was awarded “UK Independent Breakthrough” following the release of her critically acclaimed debut, Nymph. Born Blane Muise, the 30-year-old has risen from underground fixture to an artist admired by everyone from Rihanna to Lady Gaga.

Speaking to The Independent last year, Shygirl admitted that writing Nymph wasn’t always an easy process: “My first instinct with songs is that they should have some emotional sentiment – but make it fab,” she said. “Never to be too on-the-nose with how I’m feeling. I had to address why I was avoiding being straight-up sentimental and why I wasn’t telling that part of the story when I obviously had those feelings and was going through that in my real life. Why do I feel the need to subvert it?”

ShyGirl won the AIM Award for UK Independent Breakthrough (Samuel Ibram)

The ceremony also heralded the next generation of stars, with British-Lebanese rapper and producer Laughta picking up the One to Watch prize in association with BBC Music Introducing following a typically mesmerising live performance.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Later in the ceremony, Dan Carey, indie super-producer and founder of record label Speedy Wunderground, collected the Innovator Award, following success over the past 12 months working with artists including Wet Leg, Irish rock band Fontaines DC, and post-punks Squid. In an interview with The Independent published in June, Carey observed how he was once associated with music considered too alternative for mainstream radio: “I haven’t really changed my point of view, but everything else has aligned,” he said.

(Holly Whitaker)

Other live performances on the night included a sizzling concoction of grime and drum & bass from MC/rapper P Money and DJ Whiney, and a feel-good end to the evening thanks to the sun-drenched sounds of alt-indie outfit Cassia.

"The AIM Awards are always about more than celebrating the nominees, winners and attendees in the room; they celebrate everyone across our varied and diverse rights-holder community throughout the regions and nations,” said AIM CEO Silvia Montello.

“From the founders and long-established labels who’ve defined our sector right through to those forming the future independents. From the entrepreneurs driving new creative businesses to the artists carving out their independent journey. AIM celebrates the legends, visionaries, innovators, and all the creative talent who continue to keep our UK’s vibrant independent music community the envy of the world.”

See the full list of winners here.