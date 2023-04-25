UK rapper Avelino showcases critically-acclaimed debut in Music Box session #73

To celebrate the release of his debut album God Save The Streets, north London rapper Avelino stopped by the Music Box studio to perform three tracks.

The 29-year-old rapper has commanded the respect of his peers for the better part of a decade, starting out with YouTube releases before rising to wider recognition with his second mixtape, 2014’s Iconic Ambition. Performing tracks “Acceptance”, “So What” and “God Save The Streets”, Avelino gives a sense of the fiery, politically conscious lyrics that are his now trademark sound.

