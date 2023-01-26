Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Akon has gone on a sexist rant in which he claims that women are not equal to men and need to understand “their roles”.

The singer also claimed that while women need a man to create life, men do not, and could have a child by putting their sperm in an “incubator”.

Akon made the comments while being interviewed on TheJoe Budden Podcast in December. He began by saying that he preferred African women to American women.

“The women [in Africa] treat you like a king,” he said. “They’re not competing with you, they’re not fighting for equality because they understand that men and women could never be equal.”

“They understand their roles. The roles there are very defined, it’s very clean.”

He continued: “Here [America], even if you say the word role to a woman here, they get offended.”

The 49-year-old was born in Senegal, but grew up in New Jersey in the States.

“Everybody has a role, that is infrastructure to life and if a woman doesn’t understand her position that she plays in life, everybody is confused,” he said.

“How can a man and women play the exact same role, where’s the balance?” he questioned. “In Africa it’s very clear – the woman plays the role of the woman.”

“God installed love, emotions and compassion in a woman because as a motherly figure, those things have to be instilled,” he said, adding: “This is why women catch feelings so quick, this is why they can endure so much pain and still be there, that loyalty comes naturally.”

“At the end of the day, it’s true,” said the singer before continuing with his opinionated monologue.

“As a woman, her role is to support the man,” he claimed. “The men, we are the kings and the divine of this universe, a woman can never compare to the man. They have to understand that here in America.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Among the shocking statements, Akon went on to say that “the women don’t create life, they support the creation of life.”

“Men, we’re Gods we’re the one that create life,” he continued before giving his own example of how that “science” works.

“A man right now can create life without a woman, but a woman can’t create life without a man,” he said.

Akon speaking on The Joe Rudden Podcast (The Joe Rudden Podcast)

“If I wanted to create life right now without a woman, I would shoot my sperm, put it in an incubator and give it nine months, even maybe less with today’s science, and a baby will be born.”

“A woman can’t do that. So men, we are the creators of life in actuality,” he added.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Akon’s team for comment.

Some listeners were not impressed by the comments. “I got dumber hearing Akon say a man can create life without a woman... I’ve never heard something so scientifically stupid,” commented one fan on YouTube.

“Sorry Akon.. you actually need an egg to fertilise” wrote another.

During his nearly three minute speech, none of the co-hosts made any attempt to challenge his controversial views, with some even saying “I agree”.

Later, after Akon had finished his rant, one of the hosts pushed back marginally on his comments, claiming that while they were “90 per cent” on his side, men are not stepping up to support the women.