Many festivalgoers at All Points East in Hackney’s Victoria Park have shared complaints about the volume during The Strokes’ headline set on Friday (25 August).

Chants of “turn it up” rang out across the park, according to the Press Association, while many attendees voiced their disappointment on social media.

“The Strokes at All Points East was a genuine shambles,” one fan complained on Twitter/X.

“Disappointing from All Points East this year, crap acoustics during The Strokes set and a truly awful audience,” wrote another.

“I’m not gonna lie, The Strokes at All Points East was one of the worst gigs I’ve ever been to,” a third added. “You could hardly hear it plus the audience was just aggressive lads??”

“The Strokes at All Points East is so quiet that I've...got my phone out tweeting about it,” said a fourth.

Julian Casablancas of The Strokes (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

PA also reported that dozens of people were seen leaving the venue midway through the “Last Nite” band’s set.

The Independent has contacted the festival’s organisers for comment.

Other headliners at the multi-day, annual festival include Stormzy and Haim – the band’s only European performance this year.

Other acts playing the 40,000-capacity festival include Joesef, Lizzy McAlpine, Snail Mail, Romy (The xx), Tove Lo, Avalon Emerson, Avalon Emerson & The Charm, Tamino, Nieve Ella, Mae Stephens, Nell Mescal and Gigi.

The lineup is inclusive of many female and LGBTQ+ acts – a welcome change following recent controversy surrounding the lack of industry diversity.

This isn’t the first time that All Points East, which is held in the midst of heavily residential areas, has received complaints about its audio.

In 2021, fans who gathered for Foals’ headline set complained it was the “worst sound quality” they had ever heard.