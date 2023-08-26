Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dozens of fans appeared to leave All Points East festival halfway through the headline set from US rock band The Strokes, as many more took to social media to complain about the sound.

The voice of frontman Julian Casablancas was difficult to make out, as he sang and spoke to the crowds gathered in Victoria Park late on Friday evening (25 August).

Casablancas, 45, was wearing sunglasses and a waistcoat at the opening of the show as he appeared to suffer with vocal issues.

Songs were at various points difficult to make out but “Juicebox”, “Reptilia”, “Under Control”, “Red Light” and “Last Nite” were heard as a light display cast geometric shapes and a radar pattern onto the stage.

The band could be heard playing their instruments, but large groups of fans appeared to leave the festival early shortly after the set began and before The Strokes had finished.

Chants of “turn it up” rang out across the park, according to the Press Association, while many attendees voiced their disappointment on social media.

“The Strokes at All Points East was a genuine shambles,” one fan complained on Twitter/X.

“Disappointing from All Points East this year, crap acoustics during The Strokes set and a truly awful audience,” wrote another.

“I’m not gonna lie, The Strokes at All Points East was one of the worst gigs I’ve ever been to,” a third added. “You could hardly hear it plus the audience was just aggressive lads??”

“The Strokes at All Points East is so quiet that I've... got my phone out tweeting about it,” said a fourth.

Julian Casablancas of The Strokes (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The Independent has contacted the festival’s organisers for comment.

Other headliners at the multi-day, annual festival include Stormzy and Haim – the band’s only European performance this year.

Other acts playing the 40,000-capacity festival include Joesef, Lizzy McAlpine, Snail Mail, Romy (The xx), Tove Lo, Avalon Emerson, Avalon Emerson & The Charm, Tamino, Nieve Ella, Mae Stephens, Nell Mescal and Gigi.

The lineup is inclusive of many female and LGBTQ+ acts – a welcome change following recent controversy surrounding the lack of industry diversity.

This isn’t the first time that All Points East, which is held in the midst of heavily residential areas, has received complaints about its audio.

In 2021, fans who gathered for Foals’ headline set complained it was the “worst sound quality” they had ever heard.