Singer Amy Grant has admitted that she forgot the lyrics to her own songs after being admitted to hospital following a bike accident.

In July, the Christian pop musician was forced to cancel her forthcoming autumn tour after hitting a pothole while cycling with a friend in Nashville, Tennessee, and falling to the ground.

Grant, 62, was said to have been knocked unconscious for close to 15 minutes. She was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital where she was treated for cuts and abrasions.

She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

On Sunday (4 December), Grant’s work and career was celebrated by president Joe Biden at the Kennedy Center Honours.

George Clooney, Gladys Knight, Tania León and the members of U2 were also honoured.

Asked by Fox News how she was readjusting to public following her accident, Grant jokingly asked: “Am I drooling?”

“Last week was my first time back on stage, and I can’t think of a more gentle way to get back into the limelight than doing a Christmas concert with my dear friend Michael W Smith,” she said.

Grant and husband Vince Gill (AFP via Getty Images)

“I was nervous that first day. I forgot lyrics to songs that I wrote. I’m just on a healing journey, but this time here. You know, love and kindness is also very healing, and I’m not kidding – I feel filled up from head to toe.”

She also thanked her husband Vince Gill, who is also a singer, for his support and “patience” during her recovery.

“I think early on, I said, ‘What if I’m different, what if I’m not the same?’ and he said, ‘Hey, every day we wake up a little different, and we love each other, and it’s good,’” she said.

“I feel like my old rascally self.”

Grant’s accident this summer came two years after she underwent successful open-heart surgery in June 2020 in order to correct a rare abnormality she was born with.