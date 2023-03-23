Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The filming of the new Amy Winehouse biopic is still underway, with filmmakers recreating the late singer’s first date with Blake Fielder-Civil.

The forthcoming film, titled Back to Black, stars Industry actor Marisa Abela as Winehouse and Jack O’Connell as her ex-husband Blake.

The pair originally met in 2005 in a camden pub before marrying in 2007. They famously had a tumultous on off relationship, both struggling with addiction, before Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning in 2011.

O’Connell and Abela were spotted filming scenes at London Zoo where the pair had their first date. Director Sam Taylor-Johnson was also seen on set, reported Mail Online.

Earlier this month, Winehouse’s ex-bassist said that Abela’s portrayal of the late singer is “evocative”.

Dale Davis, who was Winehouse’s bass player for eight months before her death, has since remarked how “uncanny” the actor’s performance is.

“There are certain times when I look at Marisa and I’m reminded of Amy, especially in the make-up and sometimes when she talks,” Davis told Mail Online.

“I’m actually taken back to moments in time,” he said. “It’s quite evocative in that way.”

Amy and Blake in 2007 (Getty Images)

The bass player, who reportedly spoke to the singer on the phone three hours before her death, recently performed a show in Covent Garden with Winehouse’s band.

His comments come after Abela’s casting was widely criticised by many fans who felt that she bore little resemblance to Winehouse.

Filming of the biopic began in London on 16 January, with photographs surfacing on social media showing the actor playing the role.

Marisa Abela will play Amy Winehouse (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Winehouse’s father, Mitch has since defended the casting, telling US website TMZ: “Marisa’s a great choice for the role, even if she doesn’t look exactly like Amy.”

Abela, who is known for her role in Industry, will play the late singer in the biopic alongside Skins star Jack O’Connell who will play ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil, whom she divorced in 2009 two years prior to her death in July 2011.

Back to Black will be directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson – who is best known for the John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy and Fifty Shades Of Grey.